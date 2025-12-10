Beloved Nickelodeon Actor Dead at 50: RIP to Comedian Jeff Garcia

Comedian and actor Jeffrey Garcia, best known for his stand-up comedy and Jimmy Neutron voice acting role, has died. He was 50.

TMZ reports that Garcia was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after he was taken off life support Tuesday night. He was surrounded by family and friends at a Southern California hospital when he passed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, Garcia was dealing with several medical emergencies as of late, including a brain aneurysm in the spring and a stroke just a few weeks ago. On November 20, he was reportedly hospitalized with pneumonia, but seemingly recovered.

This past Monday, he went to the hospital for difficulty breathing. Yesterday, his lung collapsed, and he was placed on life support, where he never recovered.

Garcia was best known for voicing Sheen Estevez in Nickelodeon’s Jimmy Neutron franchise and its two spinoffs, Boy Genius and Planet Sheen. He also voiced characters in the Barnyard movie and its Nickelodeon television series, Back at the Boneyard, as well as characters in the MTV series Clone High.

Other roles for Garcia included both Happy Feet movies, both Rio movies, Marmaduke, and the live-action sitcom Mr. Box Office.

Jeff Garcia during Portrait Session with Comedian Jeff Garcia at The Ice House in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage)

Outside of his film roles, Garcia also performed stand-up comedy at the Laugh Factory, a famous comedy club in Hollywood. After his death, a tribute to Garcia was posted on the club’s iconic marquee.

Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada mourned Garcia’s passing, telling TMZ that “Jeff was a special comedian … cause he had a huge heart and used his success for outreach to the Latino community, helping to inspire young comics,” he said. “Jeff’s a comedian who needs to be remembered.”

He is survived by his wife, Lisa, and his two children, Savannah and Joseph.