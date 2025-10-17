Beloved Netflix Sitcom Star/Singer Weds — and Her Adorable Dog Was Part of the Ceremony

One Grammy-winning, chart-topping, Emmy-nominated actress and singer recently did a “big thing.”

The “Love Song” singer Sara Bareilles recently married the Mare of Easttown star Joe Tippett on October 7.

“We did a big thing. I will just say I love this man and I love the community who came to hold us up. I am feeling so lucky and so grateful,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Instagram post included pictures of their incredibly cute dog serving as ring bearer.

Bareilles is a multi-talented actress and singer, with two Grammys, four Emmy nominations, and three Tony nominations under her belt. Along with starring in the Netflix musical comedy Girls5eva, she also has several top ten Billboard hits and has wrote the music for musicals like Waitress, Into the Woods, and the SpongeBob Squarepants stage play—all of which earned Tony nominations.

Tippett, meanwhile, is a successful TV actor. He met Bareilles on the set of Waitress, but has starred in shows like the HBO dramas Boardwalk Empire and Mare of Easttown alongside series like Rise, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and American Primeval.

“Marrying My Best Friend Today. May We All Be So Lucky,” Tippett wrote in an Instagram post just before the wedding.