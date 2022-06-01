Beloved Comedian Lim Joon Hyuk Dies From Heart Attack

✖

South Korean comedian Lim Joon Hyuk has died. Joon Hyuk was found dead inside his home on the night of Friday, May 27, according to reports from local outlets, which said the comedian's cause of death was a suspected heart attack. One report read, "Lim Joon Hyuk was found dead at his home. The cause of death was revealed to be a heart attack." At this time, Joon Hyuk's family has not released an official statement or confirmed his cause of death. He was 42.

Joon Hyuk first broke into the entertainment industry in 2003. Throughout his nearly two-decade-long career as a comedian, the 42-year-old appeared on a number of popular programs, including People Looking for a Laugh and Gag Concert, according to Soompi. Along with being a comedian, Joon Hyuk also dabbled in music. He appeared on I Can See Your Voice 5 in 2018, shocking viewers with his voice and ability to imitate the voices of different singers.

Joon Hyuk had reportedly been planning to further his experience in the music industry just prior to his passing. According to Epic Stream, the comedian had been set to make his solo debut as a singer on Wednesday, June 1, just days after his sudden passing. Amid his death, Joon Hyuk's family has reportedly decided to move forward with the release. In his memory, the comedian's family will reportedly posthumously release his debut solo song. Details of the release, including the title of the song and the date of the release, have not been confirmed just yet.

Amid his passing, social media has flooded with condolences for the late comedian. Reacting to news of his sudden death, one person wrote on Twitter, "42 Years old!!! Another one gone." Another person added, "rest in peace to one of my fav comedian ):" as a third person tweeted, "May his soul rest in peace." Another fan of Joon Hyuk reacted to news of his passing on social media by writing, "Way too young.... :( rest in peace."

At this time, further details of Joon Hyuk's death have not been released. Neither the comedian's family nor officials have confirmed his cause of death. His wake was reportedly set to be held at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul.