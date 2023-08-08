Comedian Bella Green Dead at 38

Beloved comedian Bella Green has died. Green, a sex worker and stand-up comedian, passed away July 25 at the age of 38, according to a GoFundMe page created by her friends, who remembered her as a "deeply cherished friend." Her cause of death is not known at this time.



"Beloved Bella departed on 25 July, 2023," the GoFundMe page announcing her death reads. "Writer, comedian, massive hooker, public toilet afficionado, and deeply cherished friend, Bella leaves behind a large community of grievers whose lives were impacted by all that she was and all that she created. And certainly, somewhere, a few tearful johns who will never, ever forget that blowie."

[content warning: death]



We are absolutely devastated at the loss of one from our fold. Bella Green is a cherished worker, comedian, writer, who brought joy, humour, kindness and courage to our community and those around her. pic.twitter.com/cVunSrUdpd — Bigger Sister (@bigsischannel) August 4, 2023

The page was created to help cover the expenses of Green's "end-of-life logistics and ceremony, this fundraiser will support the costs of caring for her body and fully celebrating her life." The more than $36,000 raised so far will also help care for the comedian's two beloved cats, Sunshine and Dandelion, "to ensure that Bella's treasured felines will continue to live the lives of luxury she provided them."



Green was a sex worker and stand-up comedian. She worked in brothels in Sydney and Melbourne, where sex work is legal, before she released a memoir, Happy Endings, in which she shared secrets about the life as a sex worker and her journey into entering the industry, in 2021. Green entered the world of comedy through telling jokes in brothels, according to the Daily Mail, and went on to become nominated for the Best Comedy award at the Melbourne Fringe Festival in 2018. She won the award in 2020 for her debut stand-up hour, Bella Green Is Charging For It. Green was also well-respected in the LGBTQ+ community, per The Sun.



Amid news of her passing, tributes have poured in for Green. Scarlet Alliance, a Twitter/X support page for sex workers, remembered Green as a "cherished friend," adding that she "embodied so many of the qualities that make our community special: kind, caring, irreverent , brash, outspoken and brave. In her time here with us she contributed so much to the sex worker movement and the lives of those who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her." On the GoFundMe page, one contributor wrote, "Bella was such an amazing person. I'll miss how her mind works. And how kind and sweet she was. And the private code of sentimental gestures that could make someone giggle when they are explained."