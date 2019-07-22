Bella Thorne Says She Is ‘Pansexual’: ‘You Just Like a Being’

Bella Thorne is continuing to open up about her sexuality. The actress, who came out as bisexual in 2016, appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday, July 22, revealing that she now identifies as pansexual.

“I’m actually a pansexual, and I didn’t know that,” Thorne said. “Somebody explained to me quite thoroughly what that is.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You like beings — you like what you like,” she explained when asked what it means to be pansexual. “It doesn’t have to be a girl or a guy, or a he, a she, a they or this or that. It’s literally, you like personality, you just like a being.”

The actress added that it, “doesn’t really matter what’s going on, over there. If I just like it, I like it!”

Thorne had casually used Twitter in August of 2016 to come out as bisexual. After photos of the then 18-year-old surfaced of her kissing a girl, fans flooded social media asking if she identified as bisexual, with Thorne eventually responding to one fan with a “yes.”

In the years since, the actress has continued to open up about her sexuality, and recently spoke with Gay Times about her decision to come out on Twitter and the reactions she received.

“There were a few places on the acting side that were very negative about it,” she said. “There was someone who, right after I came out, cancelled my audition. It’s not like anybody comes up to you and says, ‘Well, you’re gay, so I’m not going to hire you.’ But you can just tell by the way that people act differently around you, the way they treat you differently, the way that they look at you or the way that they tiptoe around certain subjects because they’re walking on eggshells. In this business, that behavior makes it all very obvious.”

Thorne, who at the time still identified as bisexual, also explained that bisexuality is oftentimes misunderstood.

“It seems like no one understands bisexuality at all,” she said. “In this world, it’s like you’re either gay or you’re straight; there’s no in-between. If you f— a guy once, you must be gay. Like, what? No. That’s just being fluid.”

“It’s not a gay or straight box… It’s this middle in-between world that nobody can put in a box, which makes them so mad,” she added. “People are so mad that they can’t put it in a box, can’t explain it and can’t see how it works that they hate on it.”