Bella Thorne Reveals ‘Filthy’ Hawaiian Bikini Photos

Bella Thorne might be thinking of moving to Hawaii after he recent “filthy” Instagram photos.

The Famous in Love star took to Instagram over the weekend to share some stunning photos of herself in some bikinis from her Filthy Fang clothing line.

“Filthy fangs” she captioned the first image, which showcased her backside along a stunning view of the ocean.

The second image saw Thorne showing off a yellow bikini top s she gave a seductive look to the camera next to a Hawaiian shore.

“I think I’m buying a house here,” she wrote on the caption along with a heart-eyes emoji.

The photos were flooded with compliments from Thorne’s fans.

“Ur a goddess damn,” one user wrote.

“Body goals,” another user commented.

The former Disney star recently debuted a new song and music video for song “B— I’m Bella Thorne.” The video highlights the actress’ signature mix of glamour and humor. It cuts between the actress in high-end outfits and sweatpants, and she appears to mock herself for showing so much skin in public through the images as well as her lyrics.

She has spent the time since promoting the video on Twitter and other social media platforms. It was released on Thorne’s Filthy Fang, or FF Records, and promises to be the first of many. Thorne posted screenshots showing that the song had reached number two on the United States Viral 50 list on Spotify, and number Four on the Global Viral 50 list. She added the hashtag “can Bella Thorne rap.” She and her fans have used the rhetorical tag all week.

While many know Throne through her various roles on TV and movies, her fans got a closer look int the celeb’s life through a short documentary on Vogue. In the doc, she explained her unique view of social media, with special emphasis on Instagram, which she reveals is a big source of income for her.

“For [an Instagram] grid posting, it’s 65 grand a post,” Thorne said. “For story posting, it’s anywhere from 10 to 20K, and for Snapchat, it’s the same as Insta story.”

“I started out at 18 with literally $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, a year and a half,” she said. “That’s all from social media.”

The Midnight Sun actress made headlines earlier this year when she revealed she had been sexually abused as a child.

“I’ve been thinking about saying it for a really long time. I was just very sad,” Thorne recalled. After confirming the abuse on social media, she remembered thinking, “‘Oh f—, do I delete it?’ Then I was like, ‘No, Bella. You just let it stay on there.’ And then I didn’t say anything about it for awhile.”