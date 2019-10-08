Bella Thorne Reveals Throuple Status After Posting Bed Photos With New Girlfriend

Is Bella Thorne in a throuple? The Shake It Up alum has fans wondering as much after she revealed on Instagram that she has a new girlfriend. Meanwhile, she continues to date boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. In photos shared to Instagram on Sunday, Thorne lies topless in bed with a woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 6, 2019 at 12:37pm PDT

“She’s very cute,” Thorne, 21, captioned the post. “First girl I have dated that’s camera shy.”

In the photos, Thorne smiles as she lies on top of the unidentified woman, whose face is covered and who is wearing only black skinny jeans and yellow Converse sneakers.

Mascolo, of Italian music group Benji & Fede, gushed over the two women in the comments of the post.

“You girls are cute,” he wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

“see u soon baby,” Thorne responded with three hearts.

Thorne gave a shout-out to an Instagram user she says is her manager, who commented on the post, “thank you for sharing your truth. Not everyone has your balls. side note. you have never put your sexuality the closet, when most celebs had too. It’s these decisions you make, that for me, are most important.”

“awww I love you baby thank u,” Thorne wrote back in the comments. She also screenshot ted the comment and shared it to her Instagram Story, writing, “I love my manager.”

Thorne has been linked to Mascolo since earlier this year following her breakup with rapper Mod Sun, who Thorne dated for two years until she revealed the breakup in April. “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end,” she wrote on social media at the time about Mod Sun. She also dated YouTube star Tana Mongeau at the same time she dated Mod Sun.

Thorne has been outspoken in not wanting to label her romances or sexuality for the convenience of others. She told Gay Times earlier this year that “I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana. Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

“It’s not a gay or straight box. It’s this middle in-between world that nobody can put in a box, which makes them so mad,” she continued. “People are so mad that they can’t put it in a box, can’t explain it and can’t see how it works that they hate on it.”

