Why Is Bella Thorne Licking Her Friend In Her New Photo?

While she’s no stranger to posting some odd stuff on social media, Bella Thorne‘s latest Snapchat story has some peculiar moments.

As pointed out by the Daily Mail, the former Disney Channel star attended Lana Del Rey’s birthday party at the 1 OAK nightclub in West Hollywood, where she shared some tongue heavy snaps.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the story, which you can below, the Amityville: The Awakening actress posted a photo licking a friend, and then another of the two sensually eating a chicken wing together.

Thorne was reportedly at the event with Scott Disick, who seems to have won Thorne back after that Cannes Film Festival drama.

While we don’t see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in the videos, a ton of Thorne’s friends are there. There’s also another super famous face: rapper Nelly.

Up Next: Bella Thorne Goes Topless On Snapchat Before Deleting The Video

The “Hot in Herre” rapper is shown singing Del Rey happy birthday at the party, which an extremely unexpected cameo.

Watch the clip below:

More: Bella Thorne Shares Bikini Burger Pic From Scott Disick’s Yard

As far as Disick goes, the rumored couple were back “chilling” this week.

“We’re chillin’, we’re friends, we’re cool,” she recently said. “I literally just saw him, so it’s literally all chill.”

She also posted another offbeat post this week when she uploaded clips of herself chowing down on a burger while wearing a bikini.

Furthermore, the photos were taken in Disick’s backyard by his pool.

It’s not yet clear while Disick wants to stay hidden from Thorne’s social media presence, but his presence is definitely still felt.

In other Thorne news, her upcoming Amityville film has been delayed, with no release date in sight. The horror film was originally supposed to come out at the end of June.