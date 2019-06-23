Bella Thorne ‘Getting Closer’ to Finding Culprit in Leaked Photo Hack

Bella Thorne is updating fans about the search for the hacker who threatened to leak her NSFW photos.

The Famous in Love alum took to Instagram Stories Friday to share she is closer to finding the identity of the person who led her to posting her own private photos after they attempted to blackmail her.

“Getting closer to finding this guy,” the actress, 21, wrote on her Instagram Story along with an angry-face emoji.

Thorne also posted screenshots, captured by Us Weekly, of a text exchange about the case.

“Rest assure (sic) my friend we are working on solving this to get you piece (sic) of mind!” the sender texted. “Respecting your wishes to not solicit criminal charges; we’ve had to solicit expert assistance with making 100% sure we have I’d (sic) the correct person responsible for these insensitive invasion of your privacy.”

The sender referred to the hacker as “way more sophisticated than we thought” and not a “run of the mill hacker.”

Thorne made headlines last weekend, June 16, when she posted her NSFW photos after saying she was being blackmailed.

“I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will,” Thorne wrote at the time. “Here’s the photos he’s been threatening me with, in other words here’s my boobies. So here f— u, and the last 24 hours I have been crying instead of celebrating my book while doing my book press.”

Thorne added, “Oh yea, the fbi will be at your house shortly, so watch. Your. Mother. F—ing. Back.”

Whoopi Goldberg criticized Thorne’s decision during Tuesday’s episode of The View.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are,” the EGOT winner said. “You don’t take nude photos of yourself.”

The Disney star defended her actions on her Instagram Story. “Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting,” she wrote. “So what, a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Things he’s already seen? I, as a woman, should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything? Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what u want? I don’t.”

Thorne has recently received support from former Shake It Up co-star Zendaya and her ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey, Dove Cameron, Logan Paul, Lily-Rose Depp, Harry Hudson, Serayah McNeill, Madison Beer and more.