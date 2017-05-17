Bella Hadid Suffers Highly Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction At Cannes

Bella Hadid showed off more than she likely intended while attending the Cannes Film Festival this week. The 20-year-old supermodel wore a daring pink gown that offered a glimpse at her nude underwear when the slit in her dress flew open.

#BellaHadid wardrobe malfunction again this year at #CannesFilmFestival C’est la seconde année que cela arrive à Bella Hadid au #FestivaldeCannes. Et à chaque fois avec le même style de robe. Ça commence à devenir louche hein 👀 A post shared by Amanda_djo (@fashion___p) on May 17, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

The Victoria’s Secret angel sported a blush-hued Alexandre Vauthier gown that featured a sweetheart neckline, and thigh-high slit. While posing on the red carpet at the star-studded event in the South of France, the slit in her dress shifted towards the front putting Bella’s nude underwear on full display. She seemed totally unaware of the wardrobe mishap as she smiled for photos and greeted fellow festival attendee Susan Sarandon.

The younger sister of Gigi Hadid eventually fixed the malfunction and posed for further photos alongside her date for the evening, her father Mohammed Hadid. Bella completed her outfit with strappy stilettos and a stunningly elegant sapphire necklace.

Before the opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival, Bella took to Instagram to share a brief clip during her preparation process. The video shows the brunette beauty donning a satin robe that highlighted her ample cleavage.

Hadid shared the clip with the caption: “Opening night Cannes Film Festival…My favorite carpet.”

Opening night Cannes Film Festival 🌸 My favorite carpet 💓 @diormakeup @sabrinabmakeup @jennifer_yepez team ❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

When Bella Hadid isn’t glamming it up at the Cannes Film Festival, she has been busy sharing a number of sexy shots on social media. This past week, Bella posted a photo with her bestie, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner, that showed the two of them riding on a jet-ski.

With Kendall in front and Bella in back, the two posed in their sexy bikinis. Jenner sported a green swimsuit while Bella opted for a white bandeau top two-piece that showcased her curvy backside.

Bella posted the pic on Instagram with no caption, but there truly were no words needed.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 9, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

