Bella Hadid Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Paris

Given that Bella Hadid is one of the most popular supermodels in the world, she definitely isn’t shy about showing off a little skin. However, the 20-year-old revealed more of her body than she likely meant to while in Paris on Friday.

The photos taken from of the incident show the Victoria’s Secret angel going braless under a sheer black top while sporting a high-waisted white miniskirt. When the sunlight hit her just right, Bella’s nipples were exposed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The daring getup also put Bella’s incredibly long legs on full display as she stopped by the Dior offices in the French capital. The younger sister of Gigi Hadid pulled her brunette locks out of her face and back into a ponytail and completed her look with lace-up sandals and a pair of chic sunglasses.

Up Next: Bella Hadid Suffers Yet Another Wardrobe Malfunction

Bella seemed to be completely unaware of the wardrobe mishap as she smiled for the cameras and greeted her fans.

On the day she arrived in Paris, Bella took to Instagram to reveal a skin-filled pic from one of her latest photo shoots. The snap shows her getting her makeup applied as she sports a peaceful expression on her face. In the caption, Bella joked about being that calm when she finally got to sleep in her “own bed” after a long time.

She captioned the snap: “How I’m sleeping in my own bed after a month of hotels (99% sure @jenatkinhair does my hair in my dreams too).”

How I’m sleeping in my own bed after a month of hotels ..😴😴(99% sure @jenatkinhair does my hair in my dreams too) A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT

Bella Hadid’s latest wardrobe malfunction is just one in a series of mishaps that have occurred in recent weeks. At the Cannes film festival last month, the model was headed to the glitzy amfAR Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc where she suffered not one, but two malfunctions.

More: Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Bond In Elegant Silver Gowns At Cannes

The brunette beauty first donned a sheer white number by Ralph and Russo with intricate detailing. The thigh-high slit rose too far and flashed her lingerie. Later in the evening, Bella changed into a golden gown and experienced the exact same issue. Check out the photos of Bella Hadid’s Cannes Film Festival wardrobe malfunctions here.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @bellahadid