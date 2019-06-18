Bella Hadid Under Fire for Unintentionally Controversial Shoe Photo

Bella Hadid apologized to her fans who were offended by a recent post on her Instagram Story.

The controversy began Sunday when, Hadid, 22, shared a photo of her shoe up against an airport window. In the background were airplanes from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Critics were upset about the photo because her foot was positioned so that the sole of her foot was angled toward the flags on the planes’ tails, which is disrespectful in Arabic culture.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The post spurred the hashtag #BellaHadidIsRacist, while several Twitter users also called for brands that work with Hadid, like Dior and Calvin Klein, to stop using her in their ad campaigns.

Hadid apologized in both English and Arabic on Twitter and on her Instagram Story, writing that the photo had “nothing to do with politics.” She said in a separate tweet on Monday that “this was an honest mistake on an early morning.”

“I am posting this to clear up a few things that have been weighing on my heart,” Hadid wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday. “To begin, I would never want my posts or platform to be used for hate against anyone, especially those of my own beautiful & powerful heritage. I love and care so much about the Muslim and Arab side of my family, as well as my brothers and sisters throughout the world.”

“Not only do I have so much respect from the bottom of my heart, I have always tried to stand up for what I feel is right, especially regarding the great Middle East,” she continued. “I have never and will never be the one to talk down on these countries… Only to spread love, and the true beauty of them, as the way I was taught by my Teta and my father. To feel as if I have disappointed you is what hurts me the most.”

On the next slide, she wrote, “The photo of my shoe on my Story yesterday had NOTHING to do with politics. I promise. I never noticed the planes in the background and that is the truth. I would never mean to disrespect these airlines, let alone these amazing countries. I absolutely love these airlines, with the best planes and people.”

She concluded by sending “a sincere apology to those who ever thought I would put blame on them, especially to Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This was never the case, and I hope you can understand the misunderstanding. I will be more responsible when bringing awareness to all causes, including my beloved Middle Eastern community. Thank you for taking the time. I love every single one of you.”

Hadid was born in Washington, DC. Her father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, is Dutch.

Photo credit: Instagram / @bellahadid