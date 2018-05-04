Bella Hadid is Straddled by Hailey Baldwin in New Sunday Photo in Miami

Bella Hadid and Haily Baldwin got up close and personal during a relaxing day in the sun in Miami on Sunday.

The two supermodels were photographed out by the pool over the weekend. Baldwin wore a pair of loose-fitting athletic shorts over a Twinnie Inc swimsuit, while Hadid had on a tiny string bikini. In the pictures, published by The Blast, Baldwin straddled her friend. The two grinned at each other, apparently having a great day, though Hadid looked a little shocked by the contact.

The two appeared later that day on a boat with singer Justine Skye. The boat apparently belonged to Dave Grutman, a local nightclub promoter, who was seen driving in an Instagram post.

Happy Sunday #withgalaxy @samsungmobileusa A post shared by ULTRAVIOLET (@justineskye) on Apr 29, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT

“Happy Sunday,” Skye wrote alongside the silent, high-speed video. She posted a pair of photos later on, with the caption “When its good, it’s real good.”

I have a love/hate relationship with Miami pic.twitter.com/DGYiPo0wRa — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) April 29, 2018



The three of them continued hanging out all throughout Monday, posting pictures of one another on their Instagram Stories.

By the looks of it, they enjoyed a night out at a club with Grutman, and at least two indulgent particularly indulgent meals.

Hadid has been pushing the limit on Instagram lately, posting a number of pictures that nearly violate the platform’s policy on nudity. However, she’s not immune to the toxic comments that often come her way. At the beginning of April, she responded to hateful comment on a side-by-side phot of herself and Kendall Jenner, posted to a fan account.

“[Two] fake b—s sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks lol y’all trippin’ fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need,” a troll wrote.

“I wish you would know either of our personalities. And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own,” she wrote on the now-deleted post. “Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.”

She later confessed to PEOPLE that the response was out of character for her.

“I usually never respond to anybody and I think that night I just really had had it,” Hadid said. “At the end of the day I don’t want to mean, and I don’t want to ‘clap back.’ We’re all just human beings and it wasn’t even about what they said about our faces, it was just that — don’t attack my personality because you don’t know me. That’s what deeply hurts me.”