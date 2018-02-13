Bella Hadid Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker

Bella Hadid has been granted a restraining order against a man who was allegedly caught lurking around her apartment.

TMZ reports that Brian Perez has been ordered to stay away from the Victoria’s Secret model after he carried out a slew of disturbing actions against her.

The alleged stalker was arrested Thursday night outside her New York City apartment after the 21-year-old model spotted him outside her building around 9:30 p.m. as she was walking home. Hadid called police about the 37-year-old man and he was taken into custody on charges of stalking and aggravated harassment.

Police said Perez had been on a harassment campaign against Hadid, sending her threatening Instagram messages and sharing video of himself near her Tribeca apartment on Instagram.

One Instagram message read, “You want me to come? I’m going to come there now.” He added, “Please don’t make me come all the way down there.”

Hadid also claimed that she observed Perez in front of her apartment building screaming her name.

While Hadid has seemingly solved her stalker problem, her older sister Gigi Hadid dealt with an escalated situation last year.

In July, Marcell Porter was sentenced to one to three years in prison for stalking the supermodel. The judge reportedly told Porter at his sentencing that if he went near Gigi, he would “lock you up so fast you won’t know what hit you.”

Porter pleaded guilty to burglary and stalking charges for trying to get into Gigi Hadid’s New York apartment and for leaving disturbing Facebook messages. According to the court documents, Porter told Gigi’s super, “I’m paramilitary and I saved her life before. She wants to marry me and have my kids.”

Despite the drama, Bella and Gigi are busy slaying the runway at New York Fashion Week. Bella has already walked alongside her sister in the Alexander Wang show, opened the Brandon Maxwell event and closed the show for Prabal Gurung.

Bella’s profile has also grown recently — to the size of a Times Square Billboard. She was featured on the massive ad to promote Bvlgari’s new jewelry collection in her third campaign with the brand.