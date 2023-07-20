Bella Hadid Reportedly on Extended Medical Leave

Bella Hadid is temporarily stepping out of the spotlight. The model, 26, is currently on an extended "medical leave" as she seeks treatment for Lyme disease. Hadid in the past has been open about her battle against the disease, which she says has caused her to suffer from an irregular heartbeat, joint pain, and difficulty breathing.

"Bella Hadid is in daily treatment for Lyme disease. Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped. She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Bella is not in rehab," a source told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday. "Bella is taking some much deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease. She is not in rehab and has never had an alcohol or drug problem."

Hadid and her brother, Anwar Hadid, were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. Their mother, Yolanda, also suffers from the disease, which is "the most common vector-borne disease in the United States," per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and rarely, Borrelia mayonii, and can be transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. Per the CDC, "symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migraines," and if left untreated, "infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system."

Since revealing her diagnosis, Hadid has frequently shared details of her ongoing battle with Lyme disease. The model told ES Magazine in 2015 that "it affected my memory, so I suddenly wouldn't remember how to drive to Santa Monica from Malibu, where I lived. I couldn't ride [horses]. I was just too sick. And I had to sell my horse because I couldn't take care of it." Just a year later, Hadid, then 19, shared a photo of herself as she received an IV treatment. Earlier this year, she suffered a flare-up of symptoms, including skin problems, fatigue, and stomach problems, due to a tooth infection.

News that Hadid is currently on medical leave came the same day that sources told ET the model and her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, have called it quits after two years of dating. Although the couple was "very in love," the source said that "the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things." The couple reportedly split in the spring.