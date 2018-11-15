Bella Hadid Donates $10K in Relief Funds After Woolsey Fire Devastates Her Malibu Community

Bella Hadid has donated $10,000 to help with recovery efforts as the deadly Woolsey fire continues to devastate parts of southern California.

The model, 22, donated the lump sum of money to the Malibu Disaster Prevention & Relief Fund, a GoFundMe page spearheaded by the Point Dume Bomberos Firefighters, on Wednesday.

The fund, which has since raised $34,509 of its $35,000 goal, will go towards supplies for natural disasters, including sandbags, pool pumps, generators, respirators, cleanup materials, and other tools as the Malibu area faces the looming threat of mudslides triggered by the barren landscape and encroaching rainfall.

“Lucky to have friends like these. You really stepped up to the plate. And we THANK YOU!” Hadid wrote while promoting the GoFundMe page on her Instagram Story. “These men are doing their part- let’s show them our support.”

As of Wednesday, the Woolsey fire in Los Angeles County and Ventura County, one of just a handful of fires raging throughout California, had claimed two lives, burned over 97,000 acres of land, and was said to only be 47 percent contained. The fire has also destroyed more than 400 structures, including the homes of many high-profile celebrities in the area.

💔a bad dream #malibu #home

“Our beautiful Malibu looks so sad today,” Hadid wrote earlier in the week, sharing photos showing the devastation that the Woolsey Fire has left in its path. “Malibu is such a connected, loving community with families that have lived there for 30+ years. Many of them growing up together raising children together for so many decades making so many memories.”

“I’m so sorry that you have to watch this happen right in front of you- Im sure it is the most painful thing in the world,” she continued. “My heart is so broken I am so sorry to every single person that lost their homes, and I hope we can come up with something very soon to help.”

As firefighters continue to battle the blaze, a number of celebrities, including those who have lost their homes, have joined in the efforts to support those displaced by the fire. Miley Cyris and Liam Hemsworth donated $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation after losing their home in the fire. Lady Gaga has also pitched in, delivering dozens of pizzas to a Red Cross shelter.