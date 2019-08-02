Bella and Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin’s Daughters, Not Kicked out of Sorority in Wake of College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli were not kicked out of a sorority after the college admissions scandal, despite reports claiming such had happened. While Isabella continues to be a member of her sorority, the YouTube personality never finished her application.

The sisters have been keeping a low profile since Loughlin and father Mossimo Giannulli were caught in the bribery scheme, which saw about 50 parents pay bribes to secure spots for their children at top universities in the country.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bella and Olivia made headlines Thursday when reports surfaced claiming they have been kicked out of their sorority at the University of Southern California after the scandal. However, a representative from Bella’s sorority told PEOPLE the reports were not true.

“The story regarding these two individuals is false,” Kappa Kappa Gamma representative said in a statement Thursday. “Bella Giannulli remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.”

Olivia Jade, 19, was not kicked out as as she “did not complete the membership process,” the statement added.

Loughlin and Mossimo’s involvement in the scandal has had massive effects on their daughters. The couple was accused with paying $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as recruits for the crew team, despite them not being involved with the sport.

Olivia Jade, a social media influencer with a massive YouTube following, lost several endorsements due to the scandal. She also reportedly moved out of the family’s Bel Air home in early May. The sisters have not been charged in connection with the alleged scheme, and it is unclear if they knew what their parents were doing.

Since the scandal broke in March, the sisters have been spotted around Los Angeles several times, including as they attended a Fourth of July party in Malibu, California with some friends.

The sisters also recently broke their social media silence to wish their mother a happy 55th birthday earlier this week.

“Happy birthday mama. I love you,” Bella said in the caption of a black-and-white photo with Loughlin. Olivia Jade posted a day later, saying “one day late. happy birthday. i love you so much,” alongside a throwback shot of her as a baby with the Fuller House star.

Loughlin and Mossimo pleaded not guilty to charges, which later added a conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud charge. The couple faces a possible maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. They are due in court next on Aug. 27.