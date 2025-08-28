‘Baywatch’ Star Nicole Eggert Gives Cancer Treatment Update

Nicole Eggert is sharing an update on her health after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023.

The Baywatch alum, 53, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she had undergone her second mastectomy “with reconstruction,” posting a mirror selfie showing off her recovery garment.

“How was ur weekend?” she quipped in the caption, adding hashtags for breast cancer, breast cancer awareness and “feel yourself up.”

Eggert’s fellow Baywatch alum Erika Eleniak and Gena Lee Nolin were there in the comment section, with Eleniak commenting, “Damn, Nicole. You are fierce,” and Nolin adding, “You look great!!! Warrior Woman!” Singer Debbie Gibson also lent her support, commenting, “Sending love fierce warrior”

Eggert announced in January 2024 that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer the month prior. The Charles in Charge actress told PEOPLE at the time that she began gaining weight and feeling pain in her breast in October 2023. While she initially thought she was just going through menopause, a lump in her breast that was “throbbing and hurting” prompted her to go to the doctor.

In May, Eggert shared an update on her health with Yahoo Life’s Unapologetically series, revealing that after completing chemotherapy, radiation and her first mastectomy, she was on targeted therapy for her lymphatic system.

Actress Nicole Eggert attends the Inaugural “It’s Up to Us” Women’s Health Event to Fast-Track Breast Cancer Vaccine Research hosted by Adrienne Maloof and Kristen Dahlgren on May 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“So I’m on a lot of heavy-duty hormone blockers, which are pretty intense. We’re just really trying to keep it at bay,” she told the outlet.

The mom-of-two continued that her cancer journey has shifted her relationship with her body. “I spent so many years picking my body apart, picking myself apart, and all of a sudden one day I realized, This body is what makes me be able to have a day,” she shared. “This body is what makes me get up and be able to be sad or be happy, to be able to laugh. This body works hard for me every day, and I’m sitting there criticizing it.”

“I just have never loved myself more — and my body looks crazy right now!” she continued with a laugh. “My body looks crazy, and I love every bit of it and I am so thankful to it.”