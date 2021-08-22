Marvel Cinematic Universe Star Hospitalized After Shocking Assault

✖

Barry Keoghan, who stars in the upcoming Marvel movie Eternals, was reportedly hospitalized after he was assaulted in Galway, Ireland. The 28-year-old actor reportedly suffered cuts to his face and has since been released from the hospital. Keoghan gained international fame when he starred in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, leading to roles in The Green Knight, Eternals, and The Batman.

Keoghan was found with "serious facial wounds" outside the G Hotel in Galway in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 15, reports the Sunday World. He was rushed to Galway University Hospital for medical treatment and later released. Keoghan has reportedly not filed a complaint with the police in connection with the incident.

The star was seen walking around Dominick Street in Galway's city center and posed for a picture with a fan. "He was spotted around town a bit. He said he was down to see a few people he had become friends with when he was abroad," one witness told the Sunday World. "It was known he was staying up in the G Hotel, which is one of the poshest hotels in the city. But no one heard anything about any assault or anything and it was obviously kept very quiet."

A police spokesman confirmed an investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made. "Gardaí did attend an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of Galway City on Sunday, August 15, 2021, after 3.30 am," the statement read. "An ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Inquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made."

Keoghan, who was born in Dublin, earned his breakthrough role in 2013 when he was cast in the crime series Love/Hate. He went on to star in several Irish films before Nolan cast him in Dunkirk in 2017. That same year, he also starred in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which earned him the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actor. In 2019, he earned a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination after starring in the crime drama Calm with Horses. Earlier this year, he was seen in The Green Knight.

Keoghan was cast as Druig in Eternals, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie introducing the immortal alien race to the franchise. The film was directed by Chloe Zhao and will open in theaters on Nov. 5. Keoghan also has a role in Matt Reeves' The Batman, which opens on March 4.