Barbara Walters in Hot Water After Clip of Her Discrediting Corey Feldman’s Sexual Assault Claims Resurface

Barbara Walters is getting backlash on the internet after a clip of her on The View from several years ago shows her shutting down actor Corey Feldman when he spoke out about sexual abuse in Hollywood.

In 2013, Feldman appeared on the talk show and spoke out about a powerful person in Hollywood that harmed him and fellow ’80s star, Corey Haim. During the interview, Walters challenged his claim and told Feldman that he was “damaging an entire industry.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: McKayla Maroney Reveals She Was Assaulted by USA Gymnastics Team Doctor

Feldman, 46, took to Twitter earlier this week to post the video. After he shared the clip, a number of users responded to his tweet to offer their support for the actor and to blast Walters.

You poor thing…I believed you then and do now! Walters discredited herself w/that interview. Showed whose side she’s really on. Horrible. — Vote’EmOut (@LuvinIt57) October 15, 2017

Other Twitter users spoke out about how they remember the moment the interview aired and their reaction at the time.

More: America Ferrera Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted at 9 Years Old

I remember that and that was the exact moment I decided Barbara Walters knew it was true and was an utter scumbag by covering it up. — Sinister Duck™ (@judgementduck) October 13, 2017

Some users are calling for Walters to issue a public apology to Feldman.

This isn’t the first time that Walters has come under fire for defending people accused of sexual misconduct. In 2014, she made headlines for defending Woody Allen amid resurfaced molestation allegations.