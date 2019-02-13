Bam Margera Reunites With Tony Hawk Amid Sobriety Battle

Bam Margera reunited with Tony Hawk this month as his battle for sobriety goes on.

Margera has been having a rough couple of months, checking in and out of rehab and struggling to keep his sobriety and mental health. Friends and fans have been worried about the former Jackass star, but last Saturday he got some quality time with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Hawk posted a photo of the two together on Twitter, sitting at a bar or table in a brightly lit venue.

“So fun to catch up with this Jackass,” Hawk wrote, referencing Margera’s iconic stunt show.

Hawk and Margera have worked together a lot over the years, including Margera’s involvement in Hawk’s video game franchises. Hawk, in turn, appeared in several Jackass projects over the year.

Fans remembered this when they saw Hawk’s tweet. They responded with jokes, references and requests about the two projects, particularly Hawk’s video games. One fan even posted a flow chart showing how they felt Margera had effected Hawk’s games over the years. Others asked Hawk to make new additions to their favorite franchises.

Meanwhile, others have less casual things to say about Margera, who has been struggling with alcoholism for years. On New Year’s Eve, the TV personality announced that he was heading back into treatment for the third time, hoping to kick his habit once and for all.

“Off to alcohol rehab for the 3rd time,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true.”

While in treatment, Margera concerned fans with some heartbreakingly honest and vulnerable posts, writing about his grief for his friend, Ryan Dunn, and his years of coping through alcohol.

“I have spent enough time grieving over Ryan Dunn through alcohol. I’m 39 years old, the party is over. I don’t plan on drinking anymore,” he wrote. “I have wasted too much time at the bad and all my friends who needed decades of help are now all sober. I would like to join the sober parade.”

He also lashed out at his portrayal in the media, feeling he had been unfairly cast as a drunk.

“I head the stories of other rehab patients telling me about there weeks or months of horrible detox. Well guess how many days of detox I had? ZERO!” he added in the post. “I am sick of people always thinking I’m drunk, crazy or f—ed up. So if you plan on calling me to tell me that, you can go f— yourself instead. I’m not going to suck anyone’s d— to stay on element and or prove that I am sober, I am sober.”

Margera left rehab after just ten days, and many people were concerned. He has yet to respond to those who have spoken out about their worry for him, though Hawk’s post shows at least that he is happy and whole.