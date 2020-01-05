Bam Margera’s Latest Party Photo With G-Eazy and Danny Way Has Fans Split

Bam Margera is giving fans some confusion to kick off 2020. The former Jackass star made headlines in 2019 for his bizarre behavior during the summer, his appearance on Dr. Phil and his eventual entrance in rehab for drug and alcohol abuse.

Now, thanks to the last photo Margera posted to Instagram, fans are speculating that the pro skater and reality star could be rubbing elbows with the wrong crowd.

In the colorful party photo shared shortly before New Year’s Eve, Margera is seen posing alongside pro skateboarder Danny Way and rapper G-Eazy. It’s the latter that seems to be shaking trouble loose in the minds of some fans, prompting them to add their thoughts in the comments.

“G eazy the world famous coke head,” one critic alleged about the photo.

“This g eazy guy is a big coke head – partying with this guy isn’t a good thing for bam,” another alleged in their comment.

“Damn G-eazy isn’t looking healthy in this pic,” a third added.

“Shouldn’t you not be in a nightclub you recovering addict?” another questioned Margera.

Not everybody was concerned with the photo and actually took time to compliment Margera on looking healthy.

“Lookin swell bam, happy holidays,” one fan noted.

“You look younger than both of them [laugh my ass off],” another wrote.

And some commenters just wanted to make a few jokes at the expense of Way’s shirt.

“What? Where was this star trek convention held?” some fans joked.

Fans have had a keen eye on Margera since his troubles over the summer. They’ve enjoyed seeing the former Jackass star playing with his son, even if the photo is a little creepy. And they’ve also given him plenty of criticism, especially when he captioned a post using the name “Gay Keanu Reeves.”

“I hope you are the last of the generation who still makes fun of gays,” a critical fan wrote, while others said the reality star was homophobic.

Still, it is hard to deny that Margera’s fans aren’t quick with support and love on social media.

“But how are you doing mentally?? Have you found any clarity through this process?? It’s cool to have material possessions, but peace of mind is priceless,” one fan asked after Margera posted a photo saying “live or die” on Instagram. “Sober been looking good for you bam,” another wrote. “Just wanna say I think it’s amazing how far you’ve come!!!”