Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Will Not Face Prosecution for Sexual Assault Allegations

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter will not face official charges for allegations of sexual assault made by Dream singer Melissa Schuman, TMZ reports.

The statute of limitations for the alleged 2003 incident expired in 2013, law enforcement sources told the news outlet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was last reported that Carter was under review by the Los Angeles District Attorney over the sexual assault allegation.

“A case was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department on July 31 involving Nick Carter. It remains under review,” a spokesman for the L.A. District Attorney’s office told E! News in August.

Police did not identify the alleged victim, who came forward in February about a 2003 incident involving Carter.

Although Schuman was not identified by police, she filed a police report in February and wrote online that she was “finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. I’m filing a police report.”

Schuman claimed that Carter raped her in 2003 when she was 18 and Carter was 22, according to TMZ. At the time, they were signed to the same record label and were working together on a made-for-TV movie.

She seemed to confirm that she was the accuser, writing on her blog in November 2017 that she felt “an obligation…to come forward with the hope and intention to inspire and encourage other victims to tell their story.”

“We are stronger in numbers. If you are reading this and you have been assaulted, know you don’t have to be silent and you are not alone. I know it’s scary. I’m scared,” she continued.

Schuman alleged that she and her roommate had been invited to Carter’s house in 2003 and that she and Carter went into another room together and started kissing before he brought her into a bathroom and performed oral sex on her despite her protests.

She said that Carter then demanded she perform oral sex on him before taking her to his room and raping her despite her allegedly telling him she was waiting until marriage to have sex.

“He threw me on the bed and climbed on top of me,” Schuman wrote. “Again, I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex. I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. I said it over and over again. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, ‘I could be your husband.’ He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer.”

Carter denied having nonconsensual sex with Schuman.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE in November 2017. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally,” he said.

“This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later,” he continued. “It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”