‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Welcome First Child

Another baby has arrived in Bachelor nation!

Former Bachelor in Paradise couple, Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl born Thursday.

The news first shared by E! News exclusively reports that the first-time-mother's water broke in the early morning hours and an entire month before the scheduled due date.

The former Bachelor contestant and her husband, Tanner who previously starred on season 11 of The Bachelorette, met and got engaged on the set of the spin-off series, Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 for the show's second season.

The pair walked down the aisle shortly after in January 2016, with their wedding documented briefly on season 20 of ABC's The Bachelor. The fan favorite couple has been open about their relationship on social media, sharing images and microblogs about their journey post-Bachelor.

This past spring, the couple revealed via social media that they were expecting their first child together, followed by a heartwarming announcement this past May that they would be parents to a baby girl.

No further details of their child have been publicly shared at time of publication.

Photo credit: Instagram / @tanner.tolbert