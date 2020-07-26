'The Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison 'Grateful' for His Time With Regis Philbin in Tender Tribute

✖

Regis Philbin's death has hit the entertainment world incredibly hard. In light of his passing, the tributes continue to pour in for Philbin, who died on Friday of natural causes. The Bachelor host Chris Harrison is one of the many individuals who has posted a tribute to the late television icon, whom he described as a "legend."

On Twitter, Harrison noted that the word "legend" is thrown around quite a bit. But, in Philbin's case, it's true. The Bachelor host went on to write that he was glad that he got to know Philbin, a television host whom he "admired and was honored to follow." He finished his message by writing that everyone has a "great 'Regis' story" and that he is "grateful" to have one of his own. Harrison and Philbin shared a very specific connection to one another, as both men served as hosts of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (with Philbin being the original host of the program).

We throw this word around too much but Regis Philbin was a legend. He was a true gentleman I’m glad I got to know and a TV host I admired and was honored to follow. Much like Arnold Palmer everybody has a great “Regis” story, I’m grateful I have mine — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 25, 2020

On Saturday, PEOPLE reported that Philbin died on Friday of natural causes. He was 88. He is survived by his wife Joy Senese Philbin and his three daughters, Joanna Philbin, Amy Philbin, and comedy writer J.J. Philbin. His family released a statement to the publication about the sad news in which they touched upon Philbin's legacy.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," Philbin's family said. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Just as the statement expressed, Philbin enjoyed a decades-long career in the entertainment industry. He hosted several programs over the years including Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and the first season of America's Got Talent. Of course, he is perhaps best known for his work on daytime television. In the 1980s, he began hosting Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. She ended up leaving the show in 2001 and was replaced by Kelly Ripa. Philbin continued to host the morning show alongside Ripa until his retirement in 2011.