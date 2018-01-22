Joel McHale Backs Aziz Ansari Against Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘Sounds Like It Was Consensual’

Former Community star Joel McHale is backing Aziz Ansari against claims of sexual misconduct, saying, “Sounds like it was consensual.”

A TMZ cameraman caught up to the actor in the streets at the Sundance Film Festival and asked him about the accusations.

In addition to saying that he thought the interaction sounded “consensual,” McHale also chided people who “read just the name and then just the accusation” but don’t “find out anything more than that.”

He added that he believes the “Me Too” movement is “tremendous,” “awesome,” and that it “needs to happen,” but added that “if someone had a bad date, then it was a bad date.”

Finally, the cameraman asked McHale if he believes that James Franco, who has also been accused of sexual misconduct, should attend the Oscars.

The former host of E!’s The Soup replied by saying that he feels that conversation should take place once the nominations come out.

McHale’s comments echo those originated by HLN newsreporter Ashleigh Banfield, who blasted Ansari’s accuser for her “reckless”claims.

Banfield went on-camera to publicly decry the allegations against the actor and to chide the woman who brought them against him in a Babe.net story.

“Dear Grace (not your real name),” Banfield started, using the anonymous woman’s pseudonym. “I’m sorry that you had a bad date. I have had a few myself. They stink.” She later added, “But let’s take a moment to reflect on what you claim was the ‘worst night of your life.’”

“You had a bad date,” Banfield continued. “Your date got overly amorous. After protesting his moves, you did not get up and leave right away. You continued to engage in the sexual encounter. By your own clear description, this was not a rape, nor was it a sexual assault.”

In her recollection of the evening, the woman stated, “I was debating if this was an awkward sexual experience or sexual assault. And that’s why I confronted so many of my friends and listened to what they had to say, because I wanted validation that it was actually bad.”

“By your description, your sexual encounter was unpleasant. It did not send you to the police, it did not affect your workplace, or your ability to get a job,” Banfield added. “So I have to ask you, what exactly was your beef? That you had a bad date with Aziz Ansari? Is that what victimized you to the point of seeking a public conviction and a career-ending sentence against him? Is that truly what you thought he deserved for your night out?”

“You’re 23. What a gift. Yet you look that gift horse in the mouth and chiseled away at that powerful movement with your public accusation. You had an unpleasant date. And you did not leave. That is on you. And all the gains that have been achieved on your behalf and mine are now being compromised by the allegations that you threw out there, and I’m gonna call them reckless and hollow,” the reporter added.