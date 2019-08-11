Awkward Video of Liam Hemsworth Shutting Down Miley Cyrus’ Twerking Resurfaces After Breakup

Since Miley Cyrus announced she was breaking up with Liam Hemsworth after only a few months of marriage, fans started combing through interviews, social media posts and comments by the two that may have predicted trouble in paradise. One apparent piece of evidence that trouble was brewing between the couple came from an Access interview at the Vanity Fair Oscars party when Hemsworth stopped Cyrus from twerking in front of him.

At the end of the interview, Access asked Cyrus and Hemsworth what a dance between the two of them would look like. “Like this,” Cyrus said as she started twerking against Hemsworth.

Her Last Song co-star and then husband, looked immediately embarrassed and backed away from her. “Oh, we’re not doing that…” Hemsworth said. “Not on the carpet.”

“What?” a puzzled Cyrus said as she stood up.

“You’re not up for the twerk?” the Access reporter asked.

Hemsworth didn’t answer, instead laughing as the couple continued on to the party.

Fans on Twitter dug up the video, many calling it clear evidence that Cyrus and Hemsworth were incompatible.

Before the split, there were tabloid reports that Hemsworth was not happy with Cyrus’ antics. One report claimed he thought she went too far during the Met Gala in May.

“She was licking his face for the cameras on the red carpet, then grinding on people on the dance floor inside and grabbing her crotch,” a source told OK! Magazine in May. “He gets turned off when she acts up for the cameras. He really doesn’t like that side of her, because he is the total opposite.”

This weekend, sources have told E! News and PEOPLE that the split was not entirely surprising. E! News‘ source said they were “drifting apart” recently.

Cyrus’ fans have also suggested that Cyrus’ recent twerking videos and her “Hot Girl Summer” posts were all hinting at a break-up. Paparazzi photos showing Cyrus kissing Kaitlynn Carter in Italy last week also surfaced, showing her not wearing her wedding ring.

The couple met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and were engaged from 2012 to 2013. They got back together in 2015 and married in December 2018.

“After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work,” PEOPLE‘s source said. “It’s not surprising at all.”

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” Cyrus tweeted Sunday. “The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

