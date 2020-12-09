Awkwafina Reveals What She Loves About Voiceover Work Ahead of 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Premiere (Exclusive)

✖

Nora Lum, otherwise known as Awkwafina, is making quite the name for herself in Hollywood. The talented actress has starred in films like Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean's 8 and Jumanji: The Next Level, and now she has her own show, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, and shows very little signs of slowing down anytime soon. The actress is now playing major roles in a few upcoming animated films, including the Disney films Raya and the Last Dragon and The Little Mermaid.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com for our PopCulture @ Home series, Awkwafina mentioned her favorite thing about recording voiceovers instead of getting hair and makeup done every day before going on set. "I love doing voiceovers. I mean, mainly because you could just roll up," she said, further detailing the appeal of casual attire and lack of time spent in a hair and makeup chair. "But yeah, it's fun. I think there is a freedom, you know, that you get to kind of explore, and yeah, like the first time I saw [the animation], I actually was like, 'Is it? Is it animated?' Because it's so real. And they're using things now that, you know, rain, and all the textures that go into hair, and fabric, those things are really amazing to see. It almost doesn't feel animated. It feels really real."

Awkwafina is also gearing up to star in her first Marvel film, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. "To be in that universe, it spoils you a little bit, because nothing ever really goes wrong. Everyone has such a great attitude about what we're doing there. It was a really cool experience. [...] There was a scene that I saw that there's kind of a representation that is going on it that I personally had never experienced, and you know, I think that when it comes out, it's gonna be really cool."

The 32-year-old will also be filling the role of Scuttle in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. While it's apparent she's stayed more than busy this year, she's also celebrating the holidays with Heineken. The beer company is safely spreading some holiday cheer by offering everyone an opportunity to surprise their best friend with a Bestie Gift Ever. "I think the partnership made a lot of sense, because I think right now we are all looking at ways to connect, and to get the feeling of old times back, and I think that's very much on their mind with Bestie Gift Ever, it's a really cool thing," the actress explained.

Friends can surprise their pals with a digital or cardboard cutout that looks just like them — which is exactly what Awkwafina did with her best friend. Each surprise also comes with a six-pack of Heineken as well. For more on Awkwafina and your other favorite celebrities, keep it right here at PopCulture.com.