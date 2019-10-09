Avicii Honored by New York’s Madame Tussauds With Wax Figure of Late DJ

Late DJ Avicii‘s legacy is being kept alive, with the Swedish DJ now forever memorialized in wax. On Tuesday, popular tourist attraction Madame Tussauds New York unveiled the latest addition to its collection: a wax figure for Tim Bergling, known professionally as Avicii, who forever changed the EDM scene with songs like “Wake Me Up” and “Silhouettes.”

Located in the museum’s music room, Bergling’s figure shows the Swedish musician behind a DJ set, a single arm raised in the air as his other hand rests on the mixer, a pose he was often seen in.

The figure’s Tuesday Oct. 8 debut comes more than a year after Avicii passed away by suicide at the age of 28 on April 20, 2018, just two years after he retired from live performing at the peak of his success, citing health reasons. The Swedish hitmaker was laid to rest in a private Stockholm funeral in June, with only family and friends in attendance.

As the one-year anniversary of the late DJ’s death approached, his family announced the creation of the Tim Bergling Foundation, named after the “Wake Me Up” DJ’s given name. Launched in April of this year, the foundation focuses on supporting suicide prevention as well as those with mental illness. The foundation will later expand to be active in climate change, development assistance, nature consideration and endangered species.



“Tim wanted to make a difference. Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honor his memory and continue to act in his spirit,” the family said in a press release at the time.



If you or someone you know is in crisis, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.