Ava Phillippe Debuts New Pink Hair, Mom Reese Witherspoon Responds

Ava Phillippe is throwing it back to 2014 with her new pink hairstyle, and mom Reese Witherspoon fully approves. The 20-year-old daughter of Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe showed off her new hair color in an Instagram video.

In the clip, Phillippe showed a photo of herself as a freshman in high school in 2014 with pink hair and then she panned up to her current self with the same hair color. She wrote, “dressed up as my 2014 self last night, proving that her essence is alive and well.”

She seems to have full approval from her Oscar-winning mom who jumped in to comment. “Pinky!,” Witherspoon wrote with a pink heart emoji. Fans seem to love the new hair, as well.

“You look so much like your mom. So beautiful. I love the pink hair!,” one wrote.

“I love your pink hair. you’re so stunning you fairy,” another commenter gushed.

A third noted how much she looks like both her famous parents. “You’re a perfect mix of both of your parents! It’s crazy,” she wrote.

Phillippe, whose hair is normally blonde, has opted for bright colors before. Back on April 5, she shared a photo on instagram showing off her rainbow hair that had streaks of red, orange, yellow, green and blue.

View this post on Instagram 🆙 A post shared by Ava (@avaphillippe) on Apr 5, 2019 at 10:19am PDT

And in November of last year, she posed for a photo dressed as Avril Lavigne presumably for Halloween in which she sported a skater look with a red streak in her blonde hair.

Her feed isn’t all about her hairstyles, though. She recently shared an adorable photo of her brother, Tennessee climbing a tree and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to my bright, funny, and inquisitive little brother, Tennessee! I love this kid, and am so thankful for the many things he teaches me through the unique (and shockingly mature) way he sees the world.”