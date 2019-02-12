Autopsy of ‘Growing up Hip Hop’ Star Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiance Sutton Tennyson Reveals He Was Shot 13 Times

Three months after his death, the autopsy report of Angela Simmons’ ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson has revealed that he was fatally shot a total of 13 times.

According to Tennyson’s autopsy, conducted by the Fulton County Medical Examiner and obtained by TMZ, Tennyson was struck by 13 bullets when he and his accused murderer Michael Williams got into an argument in November.

Of the 13 shots fired, nine penetrated him and four grazed or cut him, resulting in injuries to his arms, legs, stomach and chest. Three of the gunshots did an “enormous amount of damage” to Tennyson’s heart, while others pierced his lungs, spleen, and stomach.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star and Tennyson had announced their engagement in April 2016 and welcomed their first child together, son Sutton Jospeh, five months later. In December of 2017, Simmons had announced via an Instagram post that they had split. Following his death, Simmons paid tribute to her ex-fiance with a slideshow of images on Instagram.

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift,” she wrote. “I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring [sic] of love everyone. I cant believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton . I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”

On Nov. 3, 2018, Tennyson was shot and killed outside his home in Atlanta. Police who responded to the scene found Tennyson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead.

“Preliminary information indicates the victim had been talking in the driveway with another man, when the conversation escalated and the suspect shot the victim multiple times,” Officer Jarius Daugherty said at the time. “The death is being investigated by the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit.”

Just a week later, Michael Williams turned himself in to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder.

Williams’ attorney, Jackie Patterson, denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE.

“We are fighting this case vigorously, all the way to a jury trial,” Patterson said, adding that murder cases typically take between one to three years to make a verdict. “It’s gonna be a long process.”

Williams was indicted for murder last week, though he denied pulling the trigger.