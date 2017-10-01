Audrey Roloff Reveals Snapshot of ‘No Place More Beautiful’

Fresh off sharing images of her family, Little People, Big World cast member, Audrey Roloff is giving fans a glimpse of just one of the most “beautiful” places she loves spending time in.

With autumn, comes pumpkin season and Roloff is clearly a big fan. Taking to Instagram on Sunday to share an image of the family farm in Oregon, the 25-year-old shared an image of her with husband Jeremy amid a pumpkin patch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“October 1st!!! You know what that means…,” she wrote. “Pumpkin Season at Roloff Farms is officially here! Honestly, there is no place more beautiful than the farm in early fall. It’s a masterpiece of Pacific Northwest glory.”

Quoting Lucy Maud Montgomery’s beloved novel, Anne of Green Gables, Roloff writes, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

The image was loved by fans, who agreed with the quote she shared from Montgomery and disclosed they would be visiting Roloff Farms as well, one even calling it an item on their “bucket list.” Others noted how lovely the season will be for her daughter, Ember Jean and nephew, Jackson, as they celebrate their first autumn together.

It will be a lot of firsts for Ember Jean this year. Roloff and her husband Jeremy welcomed the infant last month and recently shared with Us Weekly a look at their life as a family of three. The couple also revealed how their daughter is already very vibrant with her personality.

“Right now, she mostly sleeps and feeds you know, so getting to watch her and see how she physically evolves, and also just all her little mannerisms and character traits will be really fun,” Audrey told the publication.