Aubrey O’Day Alludes to Affair With Donald Trump Jr. in Cheeky Photo

Aubrey O’Day addressed her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr. in an Instagram post on Saturday, and made her feelings on the administration perfectly clear.

O’Day posed outside of the White House this weekend, with a stony expression and a peace sign in one hand. She wore torn black jeans and a black shirt that read simply “F– Trump.” It featured a raised middle finger emerging from a bouquet of flowers, and she had a beige trench coat over the whole ensemble. Her silvery hair hung nearly to her waist.

“Politically correct,” she wrote simply in the caption.

Naturally, O’Day’s post had followers and commenters divided. Many responded with insults for the singer, condemning her for her past relationships — particularly the one with Donald Trump Jr. To some, she was simply a jilted ex filtering her feelings into politics.

“I guess you did,” one person noted, “F–ed Trump.”

Still, others supported O’Day for showing her opposition to the Trump administration on a public forum, especially considering her complicated past with the family.

“I gave Trump a chance, but after 2 years of his hateful and divisive speech I see no reason to show any respect towards him regardless of what office he holds,” one person wrote. “Respect can be lost.”

O’Day reportedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. while he was still married to his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. The two met back in 2011 while filming season 5 of Celebrity Apprentice. It was more than a fling, however, as sources close to them told Us Weekly that O’Day and Trump were very serious about each other.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden. He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff,” an insider said. “Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

While their entire relationship happened during Trump Jr.’s marriage, it reportedly went pretty far. A source said that they went so far as to try to conceive a baby together.

“Don told Aubrey he wanted to have a baby with her,” they said earlier this year. “They were trying for one.”

O’Day and Trump Jr. called it off when his wife discovered their e-mails in 2012. It was not until this spring that Vanessa Trump finally filed for divorce.