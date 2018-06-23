Asia Argento Remembers Anthony Bourdain in Heartbreaking Photo: ‘Two Weeks Without You’

Asia Argento paid tribute to her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain with a sweet selfie on Twitter.

The Italian actress took to the social media platform Friday morning and shared a selfie of herself and Bourdain by the sea.

Two weeks without you pic.twitter.com/C5Hqe4LG73 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) June 22, 2018

“Two weeks without you,” she wrote on the tweet, remembering the day the celebrity chef was found dead in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France after he had ended his life.

Argento has been staying active on social media ever since her beau’s death on June 8. Shortly after the news, Argento shared an emotional statement.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspires so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” she wrote on Instagram later that same day. “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Since then, she has flooded her social media accounts with tributes to Bourdain and reflecting on his life.

Additionally on Friday morning, French prosecutor Christian Rocquigny told the New York Times via text message that Bourdain had no narcotics in his system at the time of his death, aside form a trace of a non-narcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose.

The chef had been in France filming upcoming episodes of his CNN show Parts Unknown with Eric Ripert, the chef of Le Barnardin in New York. Bourdain had skipped dinner the evening before his body was discovered in his hotel bathroom.

Bourdain was cremated in France last week and his remains were sent back to his younger brother, Christopher, in the United States. His mother, Gladys Bourdain, said the family will likely have a private ceremony in his memory.

“He would want as little fuss as possible,” Gladys said, telling the Times she plans on getting “Tony” tattooed in small letters on the inside of her wrist as a memorial to her late son. Despite her not being fond of Bourdain’s tattoos, which chronicled his culinary adventures, she plans on using his tattoo artist for her first and last tattoo.

Kimberly Witherspoon, Bourdain’s longtime agent who said she was authorized to speak for Bourdain’s wife, Ottavia Bourdain, said there are no plans for a public memorial service.

The couple shared an 11-year-old daughter and had been amicably separated since 2016, during which time Bourdain became romantically involved with Argento.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).