Ashton Kutcher Weighs In On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal

There might not be anyone more excited to see that Bachelor In Paradise will resume production than Ashton Kutcher. The 39-year-old actor made an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday and spoke out about his adoration for the ABC reality show.

"I'm so happy Paradise is back," Kutcher said. "I was worried. I was concerned."

The Ranch star explained that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, are huge fans of Bachelor nation. Kutcher says that the shows are their "great guilty pleasures of all time."

"Monday night, it's like a religion in our house," he said. "In fact, I haven't watched this week [of The Bachelorette] because I was here and [Mila] was there and so we're saving it, because this is our thing."

He continued by saying: "It's unbelievable, that show. It's like the greatest social experiment of all time."

Ashton Kutcher and his Black Swan actress wife have even made a game out of the segments on the Bachelor nation shows when the couples go on one-on-one dates.

"We turn the volume off and we watch the one-on-one dates, and then she does the voice of the girl and I do the voice of the guy," Kutcher said. "It's literally, like, 'Are you gonna eat the chicken? No, I'm not gonna eat the chicken.' You ever notice they never eat on that show!"

On Tuesday Warner Bros. released a statement saying that the investigation into an alleged sexual misconduct between the show's participants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson found that there was no wrongdoing in the incident.

The statement read:

"As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security, and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly.

"Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."