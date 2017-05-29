Ashley Graham Gives Her Fans An Up Close And Personal Look At Her Bikini Body

Ashley Graham is one of the busiest models on the planet right now, but even though she’s pretty much everywhere you turn, she feels like her fans just aren’t seeing enough of her. So, to make sure no one forgets about her, she shared a new video with her Instagram followers that shows off her beautiful bikini body.

Equating to what is essentially just a long-form selfie, Graham held the camera out and panned up and down her body so as to not miss getting everything in the shot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She sits on the edge of a pool with her legs dangling in the water, while she rocks what appears to be a leopard print bikini.

See The Poolside Video Here

Last year, Ashley became the first “plus-size” model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which is definitely a huge accomplishment seeing as how this annual issue of the magazine debuted way back in 1964.

In addition to that, Ashley also made her “acting” debut, and her “adorably cuddling up to Joe Jonas” debut, in the DNCE music video for “Toothbrush.”

Originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, Graham was discovered by her first agency while shopping a mall in Omaha, Nebraska.

She and her husband, videographer Justin Ervin, met at church in 2009 and the couple later married in 2010. They do not have any children.

Ashley recently opened up about when she first brought Justin home to meet her family, and how not all of them were open to accepting that she was dating a black man.

She said, “I naively hoped everyone would be colorblind.”

Up Next: Ashley Graham Gets Leggy At Book Signing

In her new book, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like, Ashley goes in depth about what the experience was like.

She says, “I brought Justin home to Nebraska. Now, I should probably mention that Justin is black, and that I didn’t grow up around many black people. The sum total of what I learned about African American culture in school was Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and the Underground Railroad.”

Apparently, her grandparents didn’t take it too well, as Ashley writes, “When my grandparents met Justin, my grandmother was cordial but cold. She greeted him and immediately walked away. When it came time for them to leave, my grandparents didn’t even acknowledge him. Instead my grandmother looked me in the eye, with Justin standing behind me, and said, “Tell that guy I said goodbye.”

She went on to sorrowfully express, “I had never seen my loving, hardworking, and wonderful grandma be so hurtful and so racist.”

More: Ashley Graham Reveals She Was Molested

Eventually, Justin won grandma over, as Ashley goes on to tell, “Justin called my grandmother on her 60th wedding anniversary. He’s not a texter or an emailer; he’s a pick-up-the-phone-and-call-you person, and anniversaries are a big deal to him. Afterward, Grandma called my mom and said, ‘You’ll never guess who called me.’ And from then on out, she loved him … Loved him.”

[H/T: Daily Mail]