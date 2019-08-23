Ashley Graham Slams Troll With Kindness After Claim She ‘Struggled’ for Pregnancy

Supermodel Ashley Graham tried to spread some positivity on Instagram Wednesday when a troll suggested Graham “struggled” to get pregnant. Graham, 31, is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, nine years after they married. They shared the news just last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Aug 21, 2019 at 4:59pm PDT

In the new Instagram post, Graham posed with just a bathrobe worn open to show off her growing baby bump. “Practicing some serious self care and feeling grateful for an hour and a half of massage bliss,” she wrote alongside the photo, taken at a spa.

“I can tell sis probably struggled to have this baby…” one Instagrm user replied to the photo.

Graham took the high road, replying, “Saw your other ‘pressed AF’ comment. Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate. Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity.” Graham added a heart emoji at the end.

Back on Aug. 14, Graham announced she and Ervin, 30, are expecting a baby. They made the announcement on their ninth wedding anniversary.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham wrote on Instagram. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, [Justin] Life is about to get even better.”

Ervin, a filmmaker, also posted a photo of the couple kissing, alongside the announcement. He also shared a sonogram photo.

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary [Ashley],” Ervin wrote. “These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

Graham and Ervin planned to have kids, but were in no rush. In January, she told ELLE she did not believe she had to have kids to be happy.

“For me, being a wife and being a woman, happiness doesn’t equate to having kids,” the Nebraska native explained in February. “Kids will come when they come. Happiness, right now, is building with my husband and building my business.” And, of course, talking about it all.”

In her interview with ELLE, Graham credited Ervin with pushing her to think beyond her modelling career.

“The first year of marriage went by. He would get home from work, and I would still be in the same position on the couch watching Real Housewives,” she recalled. “He’s like, ‘Is this what you want with your life?’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean? I’m a model, I’m working.’ He’s like, ‘But don’t you want more? Because it’s not gonna last forever.’”

Graham has also been an outspoken advocate for body positivity and has been a trailblazer by pushing for more widespread availability of diverse sizes in the fashion world. She hosts Lifetime’s new competition show American Beauty Star and the podcast Pretty Big Deal.

