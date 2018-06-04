Ashley Graham Shows off Her Favorite Swimsuit in New Mirror Selfie

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ashley Graham showed off what she called her favorite swimsuit from her “Swimsuits For All” fashion campaign on Saturay.

“Wearing my fav sold out FES suit,” Graham wrote as she showed off the hot pink and brown swimsuit.

Graham teamed up with her 53-year-old mother Linda Graham for the fashion campaign back in February.

“What I want is for women my mother’s age to feel empowered and to know that they too can look just as hot in a one-piece, a two-piece, or string bikini,” Graham said while promoting the campaign in Vogue. “I believe that beauty is beyond, age, race, or size, and it’s not a trend — at every stage of your life, you can feel beautiful.”

“My mom has been my role model since childhood and has played a vital role in developing my confidence,” she continued. “She promoted body positivity in our household before it was a movement. Her feel-good attitude toward her own body has shaped my ability to remain positive and self-assured. I could not think of anyone better to join me in celebrating beauty of all shapes and sizes in this campaign. Plus, she’s hot and looks incredible in the suits!”

Graham has been an outspoken advocate for body positivity and models of all sizes. Back in April she even took to Instagram to fight back against an Instagram account calling her a “fat model” instead of a “real model.”

“I will let you know nothing defines what a ‘real’ model or a ‘fat’ model or ‘fake’ model is,” Graham responded in her Instagram story. “Your weight, your skin, your hair, your religious background, none of that determines whether you’re a real model or not.”

“So all those girls out there who have dreams and hopes, keep fighting for them and don’t let all the losers on Instagram stop you,” she continued.

The 30-year-old also announced a new fashion campaign for the clothing company Rag & Bone in early May. She was photographed wearing the brand’s style of jeans and a casual-fitting shirt, which led to the company’s revelation that they would be including clothes for a wider variety of body sizes by the end of the year.

“The demand is there, especially for denim… There are many curvy women who are willing to spend money on quality, designer clothing, but often times they are not even given the opportunity because the sizes just don’t exist,” Graham told British Vogue about the collaboration. “I think some high-end brands might think they are devaluing their brand if they extend their sizes — maybe they think they will become less exclusive — which is just ridiculous.”