Ashley Graham Shows off New Red Lingerie in Sultry Snapshot

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ashley Graham took to Instagram on Monday and posted a photo of her wearing new lingerie from her Ashley Graham Lingerie Collection by Addition Elle.

“That new new dropping in October,” Graham wrote as she showed off her curves in the red outfit.

Fans following her loved the new look.

“You are my inspiration/motivation every single day!! I have fought with my inner demons all my life. I have fought to be able to see myself as a sexy goddess. Because of women like you, it gets a little easier every day to love what I see in the mirror,” one fan commented.

“I wish I could have the courage you have to take photos like this. You’re the prettiest,” wrote another.

The post was one of many provocative pictures Graham has uploaded in the past few days. On Friday she posed in another outfit from her lingerie line, this time a pink outfit called the “Shadow Stripe Showstopped Bra with matching panty.”

“We’re going to have one sexy summer,” she wrote in the caption.

Then on Saturday she posted a photo alongside her mother Linda in matching swimsuits to celebrate her birthday.

"[Happy birthday] to one hot MAMA!" she wrote. "[I love you so much]."

Graham brought her mother in to be apart of her Swimsuits for All line in February, which makes swimsuits for a wide variety of body types.

“[My mother] was with me from the start and helped me through all the trials and tribulations it took to get to this point, so being able to have her actually in front of the camera with me and modeling my designs felt like such a surreal moment,” she said in an interview with Vogue at the time. “When they came to me with the [concept,] I was like, ‘That is such a good idea, don’t even ask her — I’m going to tell her! She has no choice!’”

“What I want is for women my mother’s age to feel empowered and to know that they too can look just as hot in a one-piece, a two-piece, or string bikini,” she continued. “I believe that beauty is beyond, age, race, or size, and it’s not a trend — at every stage of your life, you can feel beautiful.”

Born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, Graham started her modeling career in 2001 and has made the covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, Vogue, Elle, Glamour and Harper’s Bazaar.