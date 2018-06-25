Ashley Graham Shows off Curves During Swimsuit Photo Shoot

Ashley Graham has got cake — and we’re not just talking about her famous curves.

The Sports Illustrated model celebrated 7 million Instagram followers by living it up with a sexy new photo shoot, which was captured in part in a sultry social media video.

During the video, Graham dives in hands-first to a delicious-looking cake shaped like a “7,” clad in a body-hugging black swimsuit and nothing else while showing off her famous figure.

“7 [Million] — I [do it for the Graham] for you!!” she captioned the cheeky video, signing it “Xoxo” and crediting Ann Lupo for the video.

It’s no wonder so many people have flocked to the America’s Next Top Model judge’s social media page. Not only does she have smoldering photos by the hundreds, she’s also not afraid to show off her sassy personality.

In April, the model made headlines when she clapped back at a troll who had the poor judgment to try and body shame her. When a page posted images comparing Graham to other, thinner models with captions like “real model vs. fat model” and “fat vs. fit,” you have to know the 30-year-old wasn’t going to stand for that.

“I will let you know nothing defines what a ‘real’ model or a ‘fat’ model or ‘fake’ model is,” Graham said in an Instagram Story video, as previously reported. “Your weight, your skin, your hair, your religious background, none of that determines whether you’re a real model or not.”

“So all those girls out there who have dreams and hopes, keep fighting for them and don’t let all the losers on Instagram stop you,” she continued.

But don’t call her a “plus-sized” model. In a recent interview with New York Magazine, Graham said she describes herself as a “curvy” model.

“It’s like, ‘Plus what?’” Graham said in 2017. “That’s something I’ve always been told: ‘You’re not good enough because you’re plus-size.’”

One day, she said she hopes other curvy models won’t immediately be asked about their body.

“This is the thing: I know I’m paving the way for the next generation of girls, and they’re not going to have to do this,” she said. “That’s what I hope. I’ll take the brunt work and just handle it, and then you guys can just sail right on through.”