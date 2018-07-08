Ashley Graham Shares a Kiss With Her ‘Amor’ in Lake Como

Supermodel Ashley Graham is enjoying some time in Lake Como, Italy with her husband, Justin Ervin.

Graham, 30, posted a Boomerang clip of the two kissing with fireworks going off overhead. “Mi amor,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a rose emoji. The phrase means “my love” in Spanish.

After visiting Paris for Fashion Week, Graham headed over to Italy for more events. She arrived in Como later in the week, sharing a photo with Ervin on the lake on Thursday. She wrote in the caption, “Che belli che siamo” or “How beautiful we are.”

On Friday, Graham shared a video from the Dolce and Gabbana show in Lake Como. She is seen wearing the same rose decoration in her hair she is wearing in the Bommerang kiss clip.

Graham and the 37-year-old Ervin, a videographer, have been married since 2010.

In her memoir, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like, Graham said her family was a little hesitant towards their interracial relationship. She assumed her grandparents in Nebraska would not care that he was black, but they surprised her.

“When my grandparents met Justin, my grandmother was cordial but cold. She greeted him and immediately walked away,” Graham recalled. “When it came time for them to leave, my grandparents didn’t even acknowledge him. Instead my grandmother looked me in the eye, with Justin standing behind me, and said, ‘Tell that guy I said goodbye.’ I had never seen my loving, hardworking, and wonderful grandma be so hurtful and so racist. I was in shock.”

Ervin said he understood where her grandmother was coming from. “Racism is never surprising but always disappointing,” he once told her.

Later, Ervin called up Graham’s grandmother and spoke with her over the phone. Later, her grandmother called back and she began accepting him. “And from then on out, she loved him. Loved him,” Graham recalled.

Graham said she was “so grateful” that happened and praised her husband for always putting “love before pride.”

Graham and Ervin have a successful long-distance relationship. While Ervin lives in Los Angeles, Graham still considers New York her base of operations.

“We have a rule. We don’t go longer than two weeks without seeing each other,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March 2016. “It’s absolutely fabulous. I love it. We just meet in L.A. or New York. We meet in Paris, Miami. It’s pretty sexy.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Ashley Graham