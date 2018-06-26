Ashley Graham Promises a ‘Sexy Summer’ With Steamy Lingerie Snapshot

Ashley Graham continued to promote her lingerie line on social media on Thursday, showing off her curves in a stunning pink outfit on Instagram.

“We are going to have one sexy summer,” Graham wrote, adding in a fire emoji.

The outfit is part of the Ashley Graham Lingerie Collection by Addition Elle. The outfit is called the “Shadow Stripe Showstopper Bra with matching panty” and is currently priced at $70 on Addition Elle’s website.

The label notes Graham’s new designers are a “plus size lingerie collection,” even though that’s a term she’s been vocal about trying to remove from the dashion industry in the past.

“I think the word ‘plus-size is so divisive to women,” she said in a CBS This Morning interview back in December.

“I think that when you use the word ‘plus-size’ you’re putting all these women into a category: ‘You don’t eat well.’ ‘You don’t work out.’ ‘You could care less about your body.’ ‘You’re insecure.’ ‘You have no confidence.’ And that is none of this,” she said, pointing at herself.

She also hasn’t been afraid to fight back against trolls online in her Instagram comment sections.

“I will let you know nothing defines what a ‘real’ model or a ‘fat’ model or ‘fake’ model is,” she posted in her Instagram story in April after being called a “fat model.”

“Your weight, your skin, your hair, your religious background, none of that determines whether you’re a real model or not,” she continued. “So all those girls out there who have dreams and hopes, keep fighting for them and don’t let all the losers on Instagram stop you.”

In February, Graham launched a Swimsuits for All campaign to promote swimwear for all body types. She helped promote the photo by posing with her mother, Linda, in matching bikinis.

“What I want is for women my mother’s age to feel empowered and to know that they too can look just as hot in a one-piece, a two-piece, or string bikini,” Graham said in an interview with Vogue in February. “I believe that beauty is beyond, age, race, or size, and it’s not a trend — at every stage of your life, you can feel beautiful.”

Yet even with her achievements — including making the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition — the Nebraska native continues to strive for further equality in the fashion industry.

In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE she stressed, “There still is so much like that that needs to happen behind the scenes.”