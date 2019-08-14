Ashley Graham Pregnant With First Child

Ashley Graham revealed that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their first child together. The 30-year-old model announced the exciting news in an Instagram video on her page celebrating her and Ervin’s nine-year wedding anniversary and also showing off her growing baby bump.

“Surprise!” the couple exclaimed in the clip, as the camera panned away to show her belly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, [Justin] Life is about to get even better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Aug 14, 2019 at 6:29am PDT

Ervin, a director, also shared his own update on Instagram, including a gallery with throwback photos of the couple as well as a sonogram photo.

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary [Ashley],” he wrote. “These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Ervin (@mrjustinervin) on Aug 14, 2019 at 6:33am PDT

Graham told Entertainment Tonight in 2016 that she and Ervin were “going to totally have kids. We are probably going to do it in the next few years. Just a part of my brand building.”

She spoke about wanting to be a mom again to ELLE in January, but said she wasn’t in a rush. “For me, being a wife and being a woman, happiness doesn’t equate to having kids. Kids will come when they come. Happiness right now, is building with my husband and building my business,” she said.

Graham and Ervin met at church in New York City and married when Graham was 22.

Last summer, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shut down pregnancy rumors, reassuring an Instagram commenter that what they thought was a “baby bump” was “just called fat.”

Graham has been outspoken in her fight for body positivity and frequently makes headlines for clapping back at trolls, like the time one compared an image of her to another image of how a “real model” should look.

“I will let you know nothing defines what a ‘real’ model or a ‘fat’ model or ‘fake’ model is,” Graham said in an Instagram Story video at the time. “Your weight, your skin, your hair, your religious background, none of that determines whether you’re a real model or not.”

“So all those girls out there who have dreams and hopes, keep fighting for them and don’t let all the losers on Instagram stop you,” she continued.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty