Ashley Graham Stuns in Shocking Pink Bikini

Ashley Graham posted a look at one of the bikinis from her Swimsuits For All campaign in a boomerang video shared to Instagram earlier this week.

In the video, Graham dances playfully in the bright pink Sahara Bikini from the swimwear campaign. She throws a playful wink at the camera and pulls the loose string from her waistline from side to side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pink garment stands out against Graham’s well-tanned skin. She appears to have been spending a lot of time in the sun lately, which makes sense since the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition was not too long ago. Graham was back on the beach on March 16 for another photo shoot, showing her fans the other side of the glamorous industry.

Graham posted one of the finished shots on Instagram, showing her in full make-up, professionally posed and lit, while another is just a candid photo of a day on the beach. “Beach Please,” she wrote in the caption.

While Graham may be pushing the bikinis in preparation for the summer, she has been doing a lot of work to promote her Denim Collection in collaboration with Marina Rinaldi lately. The line features jeans, skirts, shirts, dresses and just about any other clothing item you can imagine in denim, as well as a few accompanying leather items to pair it with.

While Graham makes her living modeling and promoting apparel, she makes it clear that her real mission is to change the way that people think about beauty standards. All of her flagship campaigns are body-positive attempts to make people of all shapes and sizes feel comfortable and confident in their clothes.

According to Graham, there is still a lot of work to do to strip away the stigmas people have about beauty in modern culture. At a recent CVS panel called “The Changing Face of Beauty,” Graham said that society has only just begun making steps to be more honest and inclusive, and to reduce body shame.

“You have to continue to talk about it,” she said. “I have always believed that skin color is not a trend, age is not a trend, and my size is not a trend. And that’s why I believe that right now, this can’t be a trend — if our voices are heard loud and clear, it won’t be.”