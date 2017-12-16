Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Figure in New Year’s Lingerie

Ashley Graham is celebrating the season with some of the sexiest styles from her wardrobe line.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sneak peek at her lingerie for Addition Elle and ASOS.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Start the new year in the sexiest of styles with my lingerie!” she wrote of the image showcasing the 30-year-old model in the Essentials Icon t-shirt bra with a matching panty, now available online.

The former Ashley Graham Project star showed some serious sass for the camera in her latest lingerie photo shoot earlier this week. The model took to Instagram on Wednesday with some of her favorite sexy shots from a recent shoot with Vogue Italia.

Not only were the photos showing off her flirty side, but they show Graham confident in her body, which is admittedly non-traditional to the modeling and fashion industries.

To make things better, the model said her photos are completely unretouched.