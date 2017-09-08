Ashley Graham Gets Steamy with Her Husband in the Pool

Ashley Graham is heating up Instagram yet again, this time with some help from her husband!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a sexy snap from the pool of a kiss with her husband, film director Justin Ervin, on Wednesday. In the sweet pic, Ervin holds Graham up by her thighs as she slays in a black strappy two-piece.

“No caption necessary #marriedlife,” she wrote alongside the hot, hot, hot photo.

“Sexy,” “love” and “goals” were buzzwords in the comments, but others complimented the beauty of the model’s relationship.

“Authentically beautiful!! There is poetry and passion in this picture!!” one user wrote. Another added, “Y’all make married life look good.”

Some fans commented on Graham’s curvy body, which was put on full display for the romantic snap. “Brilliant,” a fan wrote. “Power to the curves!!”

A few followers made jokes about the power of the model’s Swimsuits For All pieces, since that’s what she frequently flaunts by the pool. “Ummm I [wore] my @theashleygraham leopard bikini all summer and this didn’t happen!!,” a fan wrote. “I’m going to have to keep the faith and keep trying!”

The photo, which has nearly 500,000 likes, shows off Graham’s sexy side with her husband, but the pair weren’t always so intimate. In fact, Graham told New York Magazine she and Ervin waited until marriage to have sex.

The 29-year-old admitted that she had lost her virginity back in high school, but a series of bad breakups and even worse relationships had put a damper on her desire to date.

She remembered that her first boyfriend broke up with her because he was afraid she would become “as fat as his mom” in the future. “That really made me hyperaware that I am a big girl, and that’s how people see me,” Graham told the magazine. After that, some abusive relationships dragged out in her life out of fear that other guys wouldn’t appreciate her body.

When she met Ervin she says something felt different, but she wasn’t going to jump right in with him. She says the young couple had “12-hour dates” but an embargo on premarital sex. That doesn’t mean that it wasn’t on the brain for the couple, though.

Graham says she even “tested him out” ahead of time “by having him toss her around in different positions.” And while Graham had previously pictured herself with a bigger guy, she says, “my husband weighs less than me, but he feels bigger than me.”

Now, the two are clearly enjoying marital bliss (and all its perks!).