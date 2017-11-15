Ashley Graham Models Her New Lingerie Collection in Instagram Snapshot

If there’s one woman who can always be counted on to flaunt her curves, it’s Ashley Graham. The 30-year-old body-positive model took to Instagram to promote her new Macy’s lingerie line,

“Ritz.”

My newest collection Ritz is now available at ‪Macys.com‬ and in select stores. Sexy and supportive is what I am all about! 🖤 @additionelle #ashleygrahamlingerie A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:25am PST

Graham donned a matching, bright seafoam green lingerie set and pulled her hair back in the steamy photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My newest collection Ritz is now available at ‪Macys.com‬ and in select stores. Sexy and supportive is what I am all about!” she wrote in the caption.

The ensemble showcased her famous curves that some of her Instagram followers praised as “beautiful,” “stunning” and “incredible.”

“You know how to make a woman feel and look sexy! I love all of your collection! So amazing!” one woman wrote.

“Thanks for your inspiration and standing for us women with curves!” another said.

“My queeeeen,” another person wrote.

Earlier this week, Graham delighted her fans once again with a video that started out sultry, but ended up silly. In the video, she confidently struts down a hallway — only to promptly trip out of view.

“Waaaaait for it,” she wrote in the caption, adding that her husband, photographer Justin Ervin “never misses a thing.”

Her social media fans praised her for keeping it real online. “Love that u r u!” one fan wrote.

“You are my hero in so many ways! Hope you didn’t hurt yourself too badly,” another posted.

“You are so real girl,” wrote another.

Instagram isn’t the only place Graham is making waves, however — in April, she was included on the 2017 Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people.

“I am beyond proud, in admiration and in awe of your power and influence over so many people’s self-worth,” Trya Banks wrote about Graham in Time. “It is time for everyone to bow down to the fashion industry’s — no, make that beauty’s — new queen.”

On Thursday, the model shared a throwback video to her acceptance speech as one of Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year. “Don’t let your body hold you back,” she said in the video. “Don’t let your body insecurities hold you back from doing anything that you want to do.”