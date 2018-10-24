Ashley Graham Throws Shade at Kendall Jenner’s Modeling Career on ‘WWHL’

Ashley Graham possibly threw some shade at Kendall Jenner over her “selective” modeling career.

Graham was a guest on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night and was asked by a viewer about Jenner’s recent comments regarding “cherry-picking” what modeling gigs she does and does not do.

The 30-year-old supermodel threw a tad bit of shade towards the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, who has been accused of relying on her celebrity status to land gigs.

“Well, lucky for her! Because I’ve never been… that’s so lucky,” Graham said. “These t—s and a— have just had to fight through and break down barriers every day.”

The topic of discussion moved on, but Jenner later popped back up in a segment called “Ashley Graham Spills The Positivi-Tea.” Graham was tasked by Cohen to give a compliment to each acquaintance he listed. Jenner was one of the names given, to which Graham replied with slightly back-handed compliment.

“She’s in the demand, honey! She’s in demand,” Graham said.

While the model community’s criticism of Jenner is not new, the drama was recently stirred up when Jenner, 22, compared her modeling work load to her peers’ slate of gigs. She revealed she nearly had a “mental breakdown” while trying to keep up with the rate other models sustain.

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” Jenner told Love Magazine. “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do. More power to ’em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.”

However, Jenner tried to reframe the comments on Instagram, saying that she was “misrepresented.”

“I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the [weekend, and] it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable! I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful.”

She continued, “I’m so inspired by so many of these people I have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way I could EVER hate on that. I want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS. Cultivate kindness today and always.”

Jenner has not address Graham’s WWHL comments as of press time.

