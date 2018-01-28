Ashley Graham Glams up Ahead of the Grammy Awards

Ashley Graham gave her fans a sneak peak of her look for Sunday’s upcoming Grammy awards.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted a photo of herself in a strapless silver dress with the caption, “pre grammy glam” on Friday.

Graham will attend the awards with her husband, film director Justin Ervin, as stars from throughout Hollywood and the music industry flock to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Graham made headlines earlier this week when she announced she got a tattoo in honor of her husband, with the letter “J” inked on the back of her neck.

The Grammy’s, hosted by late night talk show host James Corden, has a loaded list of live performances booked for the event. Confirmed musical acts include Alessia Cara with Khalid and Logic, Eric Church with Brothers Osborne and Maren Morris, Childish Gambino, Chris Stapleton, Elton John with Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Kesha, Little Big Town, Rihanna, Pink, Sting, SZA, U2 and more.

The show is also expected to continue the “Time’s Up” anti-sexual harassment protest started at the Golden Globes in early January. For that event, supporters of the movement dressed in all black and wore pins with the words “Time’s Up.” For the Grammys, the protesters will be wearing white roses to signify their protest against sexual assault in the music industry. No word yet if Graham will take part in the protest, but she has been active with body positivity movements with organizations like “Health at Every Size.”