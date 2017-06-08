Ashley Graham Reveals Another Stunning Photo From Glamour Shoot

Ashley Graham continues to share pictures from her Glamour magazine photo shoot, and it seems as if each snap is more stunning than the last.

Wearing @alexanderwangny @glamourmag A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared her latest pic with the caption: “Wearing @alexanderwangny @glamourmag.”

The image shows Ashley Graham sporting a skin-tight, floor-length white dress. The picture was snapped from a low angle looking up at the 29-year-old beauty and offered a full glimpse of her backside. Graham’s brunette locks were wet and teased back out of her face as she stared away from the camera with a smoldering expression.

The photo was quite popular with Graham’s Instagram followers as they dished out more than 104k likes in less than a day.

During Graham’s interview with the publication, she spoke out about becoming one of the world’s most sought-after models. She also dished on what it feels like to be a non-size-2 model walk in high fashion shows.

“I felt like a token in the beginning [of my career],” she said. “But now there are so many curve models – and more opportunities. I feel like a queen [on those jobs] because I’m the only one like me. I’m like, ‘Yes, I’m the curve ruler!’ At the Kors show I was the only one standing around naked in front of everyone.”

Ashley Graham also said that while she is comfortable showing some skin, she does have her limitations.

“You know, my things is: If it’s vulgar, and it’s, like, me grabbing my breasts and showing nipple, I’m not going to do it. When I said, ‘I don’t do nip and bush,’ I didn’t feel like I had to be specific as to what kind. So you might even see more nipple coming up. But trust me: You will never see my vagina!”

Even though she has now reached the pinnacle of the fashion world, Ashley Graham explained that there were incidents earlier in her career in which she experienced inappropriate sexual advances from others on set.

“There was an incident on set of a campaign job when I was 17-years-old – I haven’t told this story – and there was a photo assistant who was into me. He was like, ‘Hey, come here,’ and he led me into a closet. And I was like, ‘What?’ I thought he was going to show me something. And he pulled me in, and he pulled his penis out. And he was like, ‘Grab it.’ And I was like, ‘No! That’s disgusting.’ I freaked out. And thank God I was closer to the door, and I just bolted out.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @glamourmag